NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Montgomery County authorities are set to give an update in the case of Jennifer Brown, the Limerick Township woman found dead about three weeks ago.

County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced a news conference for 1 p.m. Thursday.

Steele and the Limerick Township police chief will give an update in Brown's homicide. Authorities did not elaborate on what will be discussed.

Watch the news conference live at WFMZ.com and the free 69News app.

Brown's body was found on Jan. 18 partially buried near a warehouse in Royersford. The 43-year-old had been missing since Jan. 3, when she was last seen by a business associate and friend.

Her cause of death has not been released.