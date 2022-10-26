SELLERSVILLE, Pa. - Officials in Bucks County are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing 55-year-old woman from Bucks County.

Detectives with the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and the Perkasie Borough Police Department are investigating the disappearance of Elizabeth “Beth” Capaldi, who was last seen at her home on Oct. 10.

She was reported missing by a member of her family two days after she was last seen, said District Attorney Matt Weintraub at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Capaldi was last seen at her Sellersville residence near the intersection of High and E. Church streets, where she lived with her husband Stephen Capaldi, officials said.

Capaldi is 5-foot-6-inches, with brown/gray hair and hazel eyes.

It was determined that a few personal belongings including her wallet was missing from the home. However, most other belongings, including her cell phone, keys and car, were left behind.

She was not known to travel outside of the area alone and mainly stayed in or around the house, unless running errands or with family members.

“We continue to hold out hope that we can find Beth Capaldi and reunite her with her family, but we are not ruling anything out at this time,” Weintraub said. “Please help us if you can. We really can use it.”

Anyone who has seen her or observed anything out of the ordinary is asked to report that information to the Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6354 and Perkasie Borough Police Department at 215-257-6876, or submit a tip via email buckscrimetips@buckscounty.org or via Crimewatch.