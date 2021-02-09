WEST CHESTER, Pa. - A Chester County man is accused of stealing more than $1 million in Small Business Administration loans.
William C. Huyler III, 42, of West Chester, is charged with theft by deception, forgery, and related charges, according to a news release from the Chester County district attorney's office. Huyler had already pleaded guilty in December 2020 to stealing $1.4 million from eight Homeowner Associations located in Chester County, Montgomery County, New Jersey, and Delaware, the DA's office said.
Starting in May 2017, Huyler, principal owner of East Hill Property Manangement, LLC (EHPM), sought an SBA loan from WSFS for $750,000 that he secured with a life insurance policy worth the same amount, according to the news release.
Huyler falsely portrayed EHPM as a successful property management firm catering to HOAs across the region that wanted to expand, the DA's office said. He projected first year profits in excess of $500,000 and second-year profits over $900,000. He submitted false financial documents and tax returns to support his application, according to the news release. Those documents showed significant past and future growth for EHPM. In reality, the company had become so unprofitable in early 2017 that Huyler embezzled nearly $1.4 million from his HOA clients, the DA's office said.
The terms of the $750,000 loan specified that the funds be used to refinance an existing First Home Bank debt, building improvements, and nearly $300,000 in working capital. The loan was approved on Aug. 29, 2017.
The following day Huyler sought a second SBA loan to finance two new businesses, East Hill Real Estate and Creighton Financial. Huyler secured the loan with a second lien on his residence in West Chester. The residence already had an $845,000 lien against it, according to the DA's office. Huyler managed to get another $155,000 mortgage with BOFI Federal Bank after WSFS had completed its title search. The $500,000 SBA loan was approved on Apr. 12, 2018, according to the news release.
Huyler was released on $250,000 unsecured bail. His preliminary hearing is set for Mar. 17.
Any one with further information concerning the investigation is asked to call the Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866.