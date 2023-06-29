BEDMINSTER TWP., Pa. - A couple in Bucks County who ran a custom furniture business is being accused of ripping off 40 customers of nearly $118,000.

Austin D. Smallacombe, 36, and Amanda Smallacombe, 35, of Bedminster Township, were arraigned on June 22 by Magisterial District Judge Stacy Wertman with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, deceptive business practices, false statement to induce agreement for home improvement practices, receiving advance payment for services and failing to perform, criminal use of a communication facility and criminal conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking.

The investigation found that the Smallacombes owned and operated A&A Custom Furniture, from 300 block of Katie Lane, Perkasie, which is also their home address, according to a news release from the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Hilltown Township police received a report on July 1, 2022, from a resident who said he paid the Smallacombes $4,300 for custom dining furniture. The victim paid for the furniture on Jan. 1, 2022, and was told it would take 10-12 weeks to completed and delivered, but he never received anything, the DA's office said. The victim said Austin Smallacombe gave him several excuses, such as weather-related or medical-related delays, for not getting his furniture, according to the news release.

The DA's office said he later told the victim he would give him a refund, which he never did.

Since June 14, 2022, Bedminster Township police, Hilltown Township police, and Newtown Township police spoke to more than 40 additional victims of the Smallacombes and A&A Custom Furniture, the DA's office said.

The victims, from Bucks, Berks, Carbon, Chester, Delaware, and Philadelphia counties, lost a total of $117,880.40, according to the news release.

The DA's office said the victims said they contacted the Smallacombes through Facebook or other social media networks and ordered custom furniture to be built. The victims paid large financial deposits for the manufacturing of furniture using online payment methods. In most cases, the victims didn’t receive the furniture they ordered, and, in some cases, they received poor quality furniture with numerous defects, the DA's office said.

The investigation found that the Smallacombes used the money on personal expenses, according to the DA's office.

They were both committed to Bucks County Correctional Facility, Austin Smallacombe on $900,000 bail, 10 percent, and Amanda Smallacombe on $500,000 bail, 10 percent. Her bail was reduced on Tuesday.

They both have preliminary hearings scheduled for July 10 before Magisterial District Judge Gary Gambardella.

The investigation was conducted by the Bucks County Detectives, Newtown Township Police Department, Bedminster Township Police Department and Hilltown Township Police Department.