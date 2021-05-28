WARMINSTER TWP., Pa. - A former police officer in Bucks County who was accused of sexually abusing four teenagers years ago is now facing additional charges in the sexual assault of a fifth teenage boy.
Former Warminster Township police officer James Carey was charged this week with sexually assaulting a teenage boy while working as a DA.R.E. officer more than two decades ago, according to a news release from the Bucks County district attorney's office.
Carey, 52, of Cape May Court House in New Jersey, was arrested on April 7 following a lengthy investigation that found Carey sexually assaulted four boys between 1989 and 2009, the DA's office said.
Days after a news conference to announce Carey’s arrest, Bucks County detectives interviewed a fifth person who said he was victimized by Carey, according to the news release.
The person said he was 13 when he was sexually assaulted by Carey, according to the DA's office. He said he was with friends at the time and smoking marijuana outside the Warminster Recreation Center when Carey stopped them because of the marijuana smell. During a pat down search, Carey fondled the boy, according to the news release. Carey continued the search and found marijuana, which he confiscated. He told the boy they would discuss the matter at a later time, the DA's office said.
The next week, Carey gave the boy a ride home in his patrol car and told him he could have had him arrested, taken out of school, and sent to the detention center for possessing marijuana, according to a criminal complaint. Carey said the arrest could follow him his entire life, but offered to work something out instead, the complaint continues. The boy said he was terrified Carey could destroy his life.
Carey continued driving the boy home and parked in the driveway of the boy’s home, where he performed a sex act on the boy, according to the DA's office.
Authorities filed charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and official oppression Wednesday. Carey will be arraigned on the new charges June 1.
The DA's office said it "strongly believes" there are more victims in the case and is asking anyone with information to call the Bucks County Detectives at 215-340-8216 or 215-348-6504.
Carey, who is currently in Bucks County Correctional Facility on $250,000 cash bail, is already facing 122 total counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and official oppression for the sexual assaults of four boys.