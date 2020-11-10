NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Police have jammed a gun trafficking ring in southeastern Pennsylvania.
Daniel Lucas, 21, of Philadelphia went around to eight different counties, including Berks, "straw purchasing" there dozen handguns, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele.
"He's buying the guns, he's selling them, he's putting them out on the street," said Steele on the front steps of the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown on Tuesday.
Investigators said it all started on July 7, days after Lucas' 21st birthday, the legal age to buy a handgun. They said Lucas bought four of the same 9mm semi-automatic handgun model from a store in Lancaster County. Police said in the coming days, he bought more guns in Lancaster and Delaware counties before visiting Berks and Schuylkill counties. That trip included a stop at Cabela's in Tilden Township on July 13, where court documents said Lucas bought another 9mm handgun.
All told, the police said Lucas traveled more than 1,700 miles in 77 days, spending a lot of money to make a lot of money. The police said 35 of the 36 guns he bought are still on the street.
"How these [guns] are going to end up," Steele said, "what they're going to end up in is something that keeps me up at night."
Steele said he wants gun stores to be vigilant when dealing with a customer that just turned 21.
"[If] somebody comes in from Philadelphia all the way out to a gun store in Lancaster County and purchases four of the exact same gun, you don't sell it to them," he said.
In addition to those 36 guns, Steele said Lucas also tried to buy three more guns but was denied.
Lucas now sits in the Montgomery County jail, unable to post $1 million bail.