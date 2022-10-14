COATESVILLE, Pa. - Officials in Chester County are investigating numerous threats made to a high school in the past week.

The Chester County District Attorney's Office said it is working with Coatesville Area School District to investigate numerous threats made to Coatesville Area High School.

Tips about threats are coming in through Safe2Say and direct calls to the high school, according to a news release from the DA's office.

The high school was put on lockdown on Thursday, after three separate Safe2Say tips were received from the Attorney General’s Office about a possible weapon that could be used in an act of violence, the DA's office said.

CASD police investigated; the Chester County Sheriff’s Department searched the school for weapons along with other law enforcement agencies and a canine unit. No weapons were found, and students were safely dismissed, according to the DA's office.

The DA's office said another threat was received through Safe2Say on Friday, forcing the high school to cancel classes. Caln Township Police and Chester County detectives are investigating.

“Any person who makes a credible threat to a school in Chester County is on notice that law enforcement takes these extremely seriously and will investigate each one," said District Attorney Deb Ryan.

"The safety of students, teachers, and staff at school is of utmost concern, especially given the school tragedies at Uvalde, Parkland, Sandy Hook, and far too many others. We have no choice but to err on the side of caution to ensure everyone’s safety. If we determine a threat was made to disrupt school as a joke, we will hold those accountable for their actions and prosecute them. These false reports have caused tremendous hardship and trauma to our students, parents, staff, and law enforcement, and it must stop now.”

CASD Interim Superintendent Rick Dunlap said, “While we want students to use the Safe2Say Tip Line for legitimate concerns and reports, it’s important that our students and parents understand that anyone who makes threats on this tip line for the purpose of disrupting school will be disciplined and possibly face criminal charges. This simply will not be tolerated.”

Caln Township Police Chief Joseph Elias said, “No threat toward our community and schools will ever be ignored or treated as a mere prank. Law enforcement will continue to thoroughly investigate each and every one of these unfortunate acts, and make decisions collectively with school officials that are in the best interest of public safety.”

On Oct. 7, the district was forced to cancel the Homecoming football game between the high school and Downingtown West High School after online threats of violence were made and deemed credible by law enforcement, the DA's office said. CASH dismissed students early from school as a result of the threats.

The DA's office said these types of school threats are happening with more frequency across Chester County and the country.

The DA's office is urging parents to monitor their child’s social media. If anyone sees a post that causes concern for school safety, screenshot the post and immediately notify law enforcement, call 911, or make a report to Safe2Say. Do not re-post.