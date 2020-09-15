Shooting scene in New Hanover Township
Chad Blimline | 69 News

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A shooting that left three people dead in Montgomery County is a case of double homicide-suicide, according to the district attorney's office.

Gerald E. Mihalcik, 78, shot his son, Stephen J. Mihalcik, 56, and his son's wife, Rebecca Hall Evans, 51, Monday night inside the family's house in the 2900 block of Reifsnyder Road in New Hanover Township, authorities said.

The elder Mihalcik then shot himself.

Responding officers said they found Gerald Mihalcik and Evans dead at the scene; Stephen Michalcik was rushed to the trauma center at Reading Hospital, where he died a short time later.

All three people were shot in the head, according to autopsy results.

"This is a such a tragedy and my heart does out to the surviving family members," said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. "We are seeing more domestic violence homicides in Montgomery County this year than ever before. If you are living in a violent situation at home, please call for help."

The three adults as well as two children lived at the home, officials said.

