NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A 25-year-old man in Norristown, Montgomery County was killed Thursday after a bullet came through a window and hit him while he was eating dinner on Thanksgiving, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Kevon Clarke, 19, of Basin Street in Norristown, on charges of first-degree murder and related offenses. The DA's office says Clarke is to be considered armed and dangerous.
Norristown Police were dispatched at 9:28 p.m. to the 1100 block of Arch Street for a male shot, according to the news release. Police arrived to find Edilberto Miguel Pelaez Moctezuma unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was flown to Penn Presbyterian, where he was pronounced dead. According to family members, the victim was sitting at the table eating dinner when a single shot came through the window and hit him.
A joint homicide investigation by Montgomery County Detectives and Norristown Police found that the shooting was connected to a dispute that happened at a Thanksgiving dinner party at the 100 block of Haws Avenue earlier in the day, where four people, including Clarke and his girlfriend Jacqueline Brown, were asked to leave, the DA's office said.
Following their departure, alcohol was discovered missing, and Brown was texted about the theft by her cousin, who had also been at the party, according to the news release. Arrangements were made to return the alcohol outside of Clarke’s residence on Basin Street, turning it over to the cousin. The cousin double-parked her car outside the residence, saw Clarke exit the residence brandishing a gun and quickly drove off, the DA's office said. She heard multiple shots fired as she fled, according to the news release.
Clarke then called her on her cellphone, shouting “You trying to set me up, you could have got me (expletive) killed,” and then threatened to “bang up your crib,” which the cousin took to mean shoot into her residence, the DA's office said.
The DA's office says detectives located seven projectiles in the area of Basin and Arch Streets, as well as one live round. The investigation determined through the use of two different surveillance videos and analysis of the bullet hole in the window that the shot fired into the Arch Street residence killing Pelaez Moctezuma came from Clarke’s shooting location, according to the news release.
Two other males are seen in the surveillance video running from the shooting scene, the DA's office said. The investigation into the homicide is continuing.
An autopsy by the coroner’s office found that the cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the torso, and the manner of death was homicide.
An arrest warrant for Clarke charges him with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, person not to possess a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, recklessly endangering another person, and possessing an instrument of crime.
Authorities say Clarke is 5-foot-10 and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He is to be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911.
Anyone with information regarding the incident, the other two shooters involved, or Clarke’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Norristown Police Department at 610-270-0977 or call the Montgomery County Detectives’ Tip Line at 610-278-DOIT (3638).
Anonymous text tips can be submitted using MontcoCrimeTips on the STOPit! app. The STOPit! app can be downloaded for free from the App Store for iPhones or Google Play for Androids, then use code MONTCOPA to get the Montgomery County version of the app.