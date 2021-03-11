WHITEMARSH TWP., Pa. - What started as a call for possible vehicle break-ins ended with the attempted killing of a police officer in Montgomery County, authorities said.
“For a police officer, even a routine call can turn deadly in moments," said county District Attorney Kevin Steele, in a statement.
Reynaldo Figueroa-Ardon, 20, is facing charges after authorities say he tried to shoot an officer in the head.
Whitemarsh Township police were called around 8 a.m. Wednesday to Mulberry Lane for a report of a man walking down the street and checking vehicle door handles to see if they were unlocked, according to a news release from the DA's office.
The officer got out of his vehicle and told the man, who was walking away from him, to stop, but he refused. The officer caught up to him, grabbed his arm and asked what he was doing in the area, authorities said.
The man, identified as Figueroa-Ardo, pulled out a gun and pointed it at the officer's head, the DA said. The officer heard at least three clicks, but no shots were fired.
The two wrestled and fell to the ground, and the officer had control of Figueroa-Ardo until back-up arrived, officials said.
Investigators recovered the handgun, which had been stolen from a vehicle overnight, and found it had bullets in the magazine, but no bullet in the chamber.
“All of us in law enforcement are feeling very blessed right now that the defendant wasn’t able to rack a bullet into the chamber of the stolen gun before he pulled the trigger," Steele said in the news release. "Thankfully, the police officer went home to his family after this very dangerous incident."
Figueroa-Ardon, of Vineland, New Jersey, was charged with attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer and a slew of other offenses. He's being held in jail on $3.5 million cash bail.