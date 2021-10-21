POTTSTOWN, Pa. - The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office and Pottstown Police are investigating a homicide in Pottstown.
Chediaz Thomas, 18, was found dead of a gunshot wound to the head in his bedroom, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
Pottstown Police were dispatched to an apartment in the 600 block of Chestnut Street Wednesday around 2:30 p.m., the DA's office said. They were met by the 911 caller, who had been asked by the landlord to check on the resident.
Police found Thomas dead of a gunshot wound in his bedroom, according to the news release.
The DA's office said Thomas had been living in the apartment for the last three months.
After an autopsy, the county coroner's office determined that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was homicide, according to the DA's office.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Pottstown Police at 610-970-6570 or call the Montgomery County Detectives’ Tip Line at 610-278-DOIT (3638).
Anonymous text tips can be submitted using MontcoCrimeTips on the STOPit! app. The STOPit! app can be downloaded for free from the App Store for iPhones or Google Play for Androids, then use code MONTCOPA to get the Montgomery County version of the app.