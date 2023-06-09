MORRISVILLE, Pa. - A mayor in Bucks County is being accused of fleeing the scene of a crash.

Morrisville Borough Mayor Brud Anderson, 50, was charged Friday with misdemeanor counts of accidents involving death or personal injury and accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property, according to a news release from the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

He was also charged with a left turn violation, a summary offense.

The Morrisville Borough Police Department was sent to N. Delmorr and E. Trenton avenues at 3 p.m. on April 13 for a report of a hit-and-run accident.

When the first officer arrived, he spoke to the driver of an SUV, who was involved in the crash. The woman was heading south on North Delmorr Avenue and as she approached the intersection, a truck heading north on North Delmorr Avenue also approached the intersection and attempted to make a left onto East Trenton Avenue, the DA's office said.

The DA's office says the truck turned left in front of the SUV, and the vehicles collided. Both vehicles stopped in the middle of the intersection, but the truck then reversed and sped away, heading west on East Trenton Avenue, according to the news release.

The driver of the truck never stopped to render aid or exchange information with the other driver, who was injured, the DA's office said.

The crash was captured on video surveillance footage from the Delaware River Bridge Commission. Morrisville Police received additional information days later with the fleeing pickup truck’s registration plate number.

A PennDOT check of the number confirmed that the vehicle was registered to Anderson, who is currently the Mayor of Morrisville Borough, the DA's office said.

The case was then referred to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office for further investigation. The victim was re-interviewed by a Bucks County Detective and gave a similar account of what happened the day of the accident, according to the news release.

After the impact, the victim said her airbags deployed and she was momentarily disoriented. Additionally, she suffered bruising and pain to her chest, breast, stomach, and shoulder.

The DA's office says the investigation confirmed that Anderson never called police or reported the accident.