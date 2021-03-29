COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. - A mother in Montgomery County is facing charges related to the fatal shooting of her 12-year-old daughter.
Daisy Vasquez, 31, is charged with endangering welfare of children, possession of a firearm by a minor–responsibility of adult, and hindering apprehension or prosecution, all felonies, according to a news release by the county district attorney's office. Those charges relate to Daisy initially lying to detectives about the circumstances of the girl's death, the DA's office said.
She is also charged with recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor.
Daisy turned herself in to detectives Monday.
Upper Providence Police responded to a reported shooting inside a residence on Larchwood Court shortly before 8 a.m. March 19. Responding officers found Jasiyah Vasquez lying on the living room with a single gunshot wound to her chest, the DA's office said.
The county coroner's office said the manner of death was homicide.
The Montgomery County Detective Bureau and Upper Providence Police launched a joint investigation into the homicide. The investigation found that Daisy asked her son Jah’sir to go outside to her car to get a 9mm handgun that was legally registered to her, the DA's office said. The DA's office says home surveillance video recovered by detectives depicts Jah’sir entering the house with the handgun in his right hand and then pointing it at his 12-year-old sister Jasiyah.
Seconds later, while Jah’sir had the gun pointed in his sister’s direction, it discharged, and Jasiyah collapsed, according to the DA's office.
Jah'sir is charged with third-degree murder in the shooting. He will be charged in adult criminal court.
The DA's office said Daisy subsequently lied to detectives about the events that led up to the death of her daughter, whose funeral was on Saturday, March 27.
A judge set her bail at $50,000 unsecured, with a condition of bail being that Daisy is not allowed to possess a firearm. A preliminary hearing is set for April 27.