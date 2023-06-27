PHILADELPHIA - Eleven people have been charged after an investigation into a multimillion-dollar enterprise that specialized in the theft of catalytic converters throughout the Delaware Valley region, according to a news release from the county DA's office.

During the nearly yearlong investigation, detectives identified TDI Towing at 2335 Wheatsheaf Lane in Philadelphia as the main buyer of catalytic converters stolen in Bucks and Montgomery counties, the DA's office said.

At its peak, the DA's office says, TDI Towing was paying a minimum of $10,000 a night to thieves coming to the tow yard to sell stolen catalytic converters. On some nights, there would 30 transactions with some thieves showing up more than once, according to the news release.

Authorities say that on several occasions TDI Towing paid $1,000 for a single converter. While TDI Towing advertised itself as operating during daytime hours, people would arrive all throughout the night to sell catalytic converters, the DA's office said.

The tow yard was so popular with thieves that in one case, a catalytic converter was sawed off from a stolen vehicle right outside the yard, authorities said.

This investigation found that TDI Towing had been in the business of buying catalytic converters for at least three years, and during that time they bought an average of 175 catalytic converters a week, or 27,300 during those three years, according to the DA's office.

TDI employees paid an average of $300 per catalytic converter, for a total of nearly $8.2 million during the three years, the DA's office said.

The investigation found that TDI Towing was operated by Michael Williams, 52, of Philadelphia, according to the news release. Most of the organization had some family connection to him, authorities said.

Employees at the tow yard included his sister-in-law Lisa Davalos, 47, of Philadelphia; Eric Simpson, 41, of Philadelphia; Michael Bruce, 30, of Sewell, N.J.; Kevin Schwartz, 33, of Philadelphia; Patrick Hopkins, 24, of Philadelphia; and a 17-year-old-juvenile. Every week, and sometimes more than once a week, Williams would take the catalytic converters from TDI Towing for resale and profit at another location, the investigation found, according to the news release.

He took about 50 catalytic converters per trip, the DA's office said.

Authorities say the catalytic converter thieves, known as “cutters,” included Michael Evangelist, 35, of Philadelphia; Anthony Davalos Sr., 43, of Philadelphia; Richard Allan Page, 39, of Warminster; and Gary Shirley, 48, of Hatboro.

Three dozen local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies in Bucks County, Montgomery County, Delaware County, Philadelphia, and New Jersey took part in the collaborative investigation. The Bucks County 20th Investigating Grand Jury recommended charges of corrupt organizations, criminal conspiracy, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity, and related charges against most of the organization.

Over the past few years, the theft of catalytic converters has skyrocketed in Bucks County, like most of nation, because of the money they can fetch at scrap yards. Catalytic converters, pollution mitigation devices attached to the bottom of vehicles, contain rare and precious metals that can be broken down and harvested. The market prices for the three main metals in catalytic converters - rhodium, platinum, and palladium – increased dramatically during the pandemic because of supply chain issues, the DA's office said.

From 2020 to 2023, thousands of catalytic converters have been stolen out of Bucks County, costing consumers millions of dollars in damages/repairs. The average cost to repair a stolen catalytic converter is around $2,000. Because of the prevalence of thefts, law enforcement began to focus not only on individual thieves or “cutters” but also the organizations or businesses purchasing the stolen catalytic converters, according to the DA's office.