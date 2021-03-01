PENNSBURG, Pa. - Montgomery County authorities have determined that a police officer was justified in the shooting death of an armed man in Pennsburg.
The Upper Perkiomen officer who shot and killed the sword-wielding man on February 9 used lawful force, the county district attorney said in a news release Monday.
“The dispatch reports police received were that the man left his house to kill anybody he encountered, and when he encountered a police officer, the evidence is that he tried to do just that,” said DA Kevin Steele, in a statement.
The investigation found Trey Bartholomew, 27, was armed with a 23-inch sword when he left home, threatening to kill anyone who approached him, officials said.
When the Upper Perk office found him, Bartholomew pointed the blade directly at the officer, and the officer demanded twice, "put it down." Bartholomew refused, and charged the officer with the knife, the DA said.
The officer fired three times, hitting the man twice, Steele said. Multiple arriving officers rendered first aid, but Bartholomew died at the scene.
Home surveillance footage found it was a 5-second period from the officer's commands to when the shots were fired.
“The Upper Perk police officer acted by discharging his firearm to put a stop to a lethal threat. Our investigation determined the facts of this case supported the use of deadly force," Steele said.
Bartholomew's family said he suffered from mental illness.