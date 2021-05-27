UPPER DUBLIN TWP., Pa. - A Royersford woman is being charged in the theft of more than $154,000 from a non-profit that helps recently released incarcerated people with reentry and other services.
Angela Nadeau, 42, is charged with multiple felonies related to the theft from The Kintock Group, according to a news release from the Montgomery County district attorney's office.
Kintock managers initially reported to Upper Dublin Township Police a $12,000 theft by Nadeau in December 2020, the DA's office said. Nadeau, employed with Kintock under the name of Angela Claussen, was the payroll manager at the organization’s Ft. Washington headquarters. After an investigation, township police found that the theft was much larger, totaling $154,535.68, according to the DA's office.
Police say that between 2017 and 2020, Nadeau issued 88 unauthorized paychecks to former employees of The Kintock Group, and that she had changed the direct deposit information on the employee records so the unauthorized checks were deposited into a bank account that was in her name and for her own personal use. During the same time period, there were 1,626 debits on that bank account via debit/credit card transactions or through cash withdrawals at ATMs, the DA's office said.
Nadeau is charged with 185 felony counts of dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity, theft by failing to make required disposition of funds, theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, forgery and identity theft.
Bail is set at $75,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on June 4.