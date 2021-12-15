NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Pottstown man is facing multiple felony charges after authorities say he bought and illegally sold more than a dozen firearms.
Johnny Fowler, 28, was charged with multiple felony counts of unlawful transfer of a firearm, corrupt organizations, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, criminal use of communications facilities, unsworn falsification, materially false statements, and multiple related offenses.
Fowler purchased and trafficked 16 firearms from 2014 to 2019, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
The investigation by the Montgomery County Detective Bureau’s Violent Crimes Unit and multiple federal, state and local partners began after Philadelphia Police seized a firearm during a traffic stop on Aug. 11, 2021 from a person who was not legally allowed to own a firearm due to a prior felony conviction, the DA's office said.
Philadelphia Police traced the firearm, found that it was purchased by Fowler, and referred the case to Montgomery County Detectives, according to the news release.
County detectives found that Fowler began purchasing firearms on Aug. 8, 2014, soon after his 21st birthday and to date, has purchased 16 firearms that have been found to be straw purchases, according to the DA's office.
A “straw purchase” is when a person with a clean background purchases firearms specifically on behalf of another person to conceal the true ownership of the firearm. People who are unable to legally purchase a firearm would include convicted felons, domestic violence misdemeanants, juveniles, and people who are mentally ill.
VCU detectives investigated Fowler’s firearms purchases using the Electronic Record of Sale system and by going through hard copies of ATF and Pennsylvania State Police forms at gun stores. The investigation found that from Aug. 8, 2014 to April 10, 2019, Fowler purchased 18 firearms from gun shops in three counties, 16 of which were considered straw purchases, the DA's office said. Of the 16 firearms purchased by Fowler, three firearms have been recovered by police, according to the DA's office.
Fowler was arraigned on Dec. 11. Bail was set at $1 million cash. Under the new Pre-Trial Services Program, there was a bail review hearing on Dec. 13, where Fowler’s bail was reduced to $500,000 cash.
Fowler was unable to make bail and was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m., Dec. 23.