QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A corrections officer from Quakertown has been accused of smuggling drugs into the Bucks County Correctional Facility.
The Bucks County district attorney says 28-year-old Anthony Miller admitted to smuggling suboxone strips into the prison several times since February 2020. When he was arrested on Tuesday, Miller was found with 88 suboxone strips inside a pocket on his duty belt, the DA said.
Miller is charged with controlled substance contraband to confined persons, criminal attempt to controlled substance contraband to confined persons, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, and criminal use of a communication facility.
He now finds himself behind bars on $150,000 bail.