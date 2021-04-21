The Lancaster County district attorney's office said Wednesday human remains have been found in a rural area in the eastern part of Lancaster County.
The search is related to the disappearance of 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos, the Amish teen who has been missing since June 21, 2020, according to a news release from the DA's office.
The scene will be forensically processed, and the remains will then be released to the Lancaster County Coroner for official identification and determination of cause and manner of death, the DA's office said.
Justo Smoker is charged in Stoltzfoos' death. He's locked up in the Lancaster County jail.
The DA's office said Wednesday marks the ten-month anniversary of the woman's disappearance.