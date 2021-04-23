National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has become important in the fight against drug abuse and addiction. On Saturday sites will be available throughout the country where people can drop off any medication, vaping cartridges, and e-cigarettes where they will be safely destroyed.
"Your way of helping is not flushing them in the toilet, not throwing them in the trash, not leaving them in your medicine cabinet so someone can potentially use them, abuse them, sell them or unfortunately overdose," said Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub.
The Bucks County Drug and Alcohol Commission says over 50% of people who misuse prescription pain relievers get them from friends or relatives. Weintraub takes pride in his county's success of getting drugs back.
"We have been the leader for 10 years in a row for medication take back. We are the leader, we collect the most pounds of medication at the take back," Weintraub said.
Weintraub says since the program started the county has collected over 76 tons of medication.
This year Bucks County will have 47 locations, three of which will take sharp objects such as needles. The locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. And you won't even need to get out of your car.
"You literally drive up to the police. They'll have a container and you just drop your medication in it and drive off," Weintraub said.