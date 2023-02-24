HATFIELD TWP., Pa. - Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele is calling it a public health nightmare after tainted edibles are found in local smoke shops.

"We've got fentanyl, we've got heroin, we have meth extracts, we have cocaine extracts," said Steele. "This is in these items that people could walk into one of these tobacco stores and buy."

The DA says the tainted edibles were found at three Tobacco Hut locations in Montgomery County, where two people bought edibles and later overdosed. Those people were treated at local hospitals and are ok.

Investigators purchased Strictly Delta gummies from the stores that later tested positive for fentanyl and heroin.

The DA says Urb Extrax and Packwoods Coned edibles were also found to contain fentanyl.

All three Tobacco Hut locations were shut down temporarily, but reopened hours later.

"As you can see, they pretty much took half of the inventory," said Tobacco Hut Manager Ibrahim Alhumaidi.

Alhumaidi says investigators took all of the store's edible inventory and other products.

"We're going to get our product back, we're fighting, we're victims, we're definitely victims. We're just the middleman," said Alhumaidi.

Alhumaidi says Tobacco Hut had no idea the edibles were tainted and gets all its products from a distributor. The DA says investigators are talking to the distributor and manufacturers to find out exactly how the edibles were tainted.

"We don't want people to die, so we're here telling people that if you bought this from these stores don't take it," said Steele.