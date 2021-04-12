QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A 14-year-old is facing charges for allegedly threatening violence through the Safe2Say Something app.
The juvenile, whose name will not be released, was charged Friday with five counts each of terroristic threats, third-degree felonies, as well as several third-degree misdemeanor charges.
The juvenile used the Safe2Say app, a program in which students can anonymously report unsafe activities or threats, to make several false reports between January and March, said the Bucks County district attorney's office on Monday.
In January and February, the young teen targeted three individuals in reports made on seven dates, claiming the individuals were going to harm themselves or others, the DA said.
In March, the juvenile used the app to make threats of violence at Strayer Middle School and Quakertown High School, authorities said. Those schools were forced to close while police investigated the tips.
"There are serious consequences to fabricating reports, which pull law enforcement and school personnel to take action," Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a statement. "Fake reporting put the entire system at risk."
It's the second recent arrest of someone allegedly filing false reports on the app, the Bucks DA said.
On March 24, an 18-year-old was charged after authorities say she used the app to send a false threat about Upper Bucks County Technical School. The school had closed for a day while police investigated.
"If you are thinking of misusing or abusing the Safe2Say app, let these two arrests serve as your warning," DA Matt Weintraub said in a statement.
Weintraub noted the app has been "overwhelmingly successful" in preventing suicides and other dangerous situations.