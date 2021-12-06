BUCKINGHAM TWP., Pa. - The Bucks County district attorney is set to announce charges in a Sunday morning fire that left an 81-year-old man dead.
DA Matt Weintraub scheduled a news conference for 2 p.m. Monday to announce homicide charges related to the fire in Buckingham Township, authorities said.
The blaze broke out around 3:15 a.m. Sunday in the 5700 block of Private Drive, off of Street Road, not far from the Lahaska area.
Neighbors say they called for help after being awakened by screams.
Officials say when they got to the scene, they found a homeowner outside, who said someone else was still inside the burning home.
When crews were able to get to the man, identified as Julius Drelick, he was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
Multiple agencies were investigating, and authorities did not comment further on what happened or who is facing charges.