WESTTOWN TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Chester County are reviewing a trooper-involved shooting.
A Pennsylvania State Police trooper shot at a U-Haul van following a high-speed vehicle chase, according to a news release from the Chester County district attorney's office.
A police officer from West Goshen Township Police Department got a report of a stolen U-Haul van and attempted to stop the vehicle around 2 p.m. Wednesday, the DA's office said. The driver fled northbound on Route 202, over to Route 252, then returned to the southbound lanes of Route 202, going up to 100 mph while weaving in and out of traffic for several miles, according to the news release.
The van nearly hit a police vehicle during the chase, the DA's office said.
Three separate attempts were made to disable the fleeing van using spike strips. A trooper attempted a Precision Immobilization Technique maneuver at Route 202 and W. Pleasant Grove Road, just south of West Chester, which forced the U-Haul to drive off the road.
When multiple police vehicles appeared on the scene, the driver attempted to drive away, the DA's office said. A trooper fired one round from his duty weapon, a .45 caliber handgun, according to the news release. The fired round struck above the rear tire on the driver’s side and traveled through the van’s cargo area before exiting on the passenger side, the DA's office said.
Another trooper initiated a second PIT maneuver and finally was able to disable the van. Five people were found inside the van: the driver, a 10-year-old child, a female passenger, and two men. No one was injured.
Four plastic baggies believed to contain heroin were recovered inside the van, the DA's office said.
The vehicle’s driver, 29-year-old Antoine Freeman, from Wilmington, DE, has been charged with aggravated assault, receiving stolen property, fleeing and eluding, recklessly endangering another person, and other related charges.
66-year old Earl White, also from Wilmington and a passenger in the van, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Chester County Detectives, the DAO’s investigative arm, will be the independent agency reviewing the officer-involved shooting. The Chester County Detectives will work with state police on the matter.
The Chester County DA will make the final decision regarding whether the shooting was justified.