U. MAKEFIELD TWP., Pa. - A woman is in custody after she shot her two children and tried to shoot a neighbor, according to a news release from the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.
Trinh T. Nguyen, 38, is being charged with three counts of attempted homicide and one count of possession of an instrument of crime, the DA's office said.
Nguyen was taken into custody at 11:30 a.m. Monday following the shooting hours earlier at her home in 119 Timber Ridge Road, according to the news release. She has not yet been arraigned.
The DA's office says both juvenile victims are being treated at area hospitals with at least one of them in surgery. The adult victim was not injured.
The incident began when Upper Makefield Township Police were dispatched at 7:05 a.m. Monday to the Timber Ridge Road residence for a report of an armed subject. There, police learned from a 22-year-old victim that Nguyen, his neighbor, handed him a box of photos and asked him to give the box to her ex-husband, who he worked with, the DA's office said. When the victim turned around to face Nguyen, he saw Nguyen pointing a black revolver to his face, according to the news release.
The DA's office says Nguyen pulled the trigger two times, but the gun did not fire. The 22-year-old engaged Nguyen, wrapped her in a bear hug and eventually disarmed her, authorities said. She fled the area in a white Toyota Sienna minivan and a BOLO alert was issued to locate her.
At the scene, law enforcement personnel were told Nguyen lived with two minor children, ages 13 and 9. A neighbor and a responding Upper Makefield Township Police officer checked the Nguyen residence. Upon entry, both boys were found with gunshot wounds to their heads, the DA's office said. Both boys were transported by police and EMS personnel to Saint Mary Medical Center.
Bucks County Detectives, Upper Makefield Township Police, Lower Makefield Township Police, Newtown Township Police, Newtown Borough Police and Central Bucks Crime Scene Unit all assisted at the scene.
At approximately 11:30 a.m., law enforcement located her at the United Methodist Church in Washington’s Crossing. She was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center due to the indication that she was under the influence, the DA's office said.