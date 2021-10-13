UPPER BLACK EDDY, Pa. - "You love this trail?"
"Yes. All 58.9 miles of it," said Friends of Delaware Canal State Park Executive Director Mike Ginder.
For Ginder, an Upper Black Eddy section of the trail comes to a dramatic, steep, if not painful stop.
"It took the towpath, the canal, all of this earth and moved it that way," he explained.
Those were effects from Hurricane Ida's remnants, as High Falls Creek flood waters tore through the canal, leaving it dry, partially closed, and with an estimated $5 to $10 million repair bill.
"This right here is a part of a dredging project to remove debris that was a result of Ida. Yes, to restore the canal's prism and natural state," said Park Operations Manager Devin Buzard.
He says there's already a $75-million backlog of repairs needed along the nearly 60-mile canal, part of $1.4 billion of infrastructure needs in Pennsylvania's 121 state parks.
"It makes a large impact on our visitors and our neighbors. So just the scenic beauty alone is worth mentioning whenever the canal's fully watered," he added.
There are funds from the America Rescue Plan to help restore the canal. A state bill is out of committee and it's expected to be voted on this fall. If passed, it would give $500 million to repair environmental issues like this.
As for Ginder, whose nonprofit's annual canal walk is severely shortened this year, the funds are needed on and off the trail.
"This section normally would have water in it, you could go kayaking, canoeing, so that's a big impact that lessens tourism in the area," he said.