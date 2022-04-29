NORTHAMPTON TWP., Pa. - A fundraiser in Bucks County was held in memory of a young woman who died far too young.
The "Hope-a-Thon" dance marathon is a yearly event at Villa Joseph Marie High School in Northampton Township.
This year it has taken on some extra meaning.
It is in honor of former student Maria Middleton, one of the founders of the dance marathon. Maria died in 2020 at the age of 18 after a battle with cancer.
All of the proceeds will go to the "Think Hope Foundation," created in Maria's name.
"We're here to relay her message of hope and light in the world. You walk into our gym, and it's just, immediately a smile is brought onto your face. Just kind of bringing that happy energy," said high school junior Julia Cassidy.
The Hope-A-Thon dance marathon started at 8 a.m. Friday. It ends at 7 p.m.
Maria was the sister of Kim Davidow, a former reporter for 69 News: Berks Edition.