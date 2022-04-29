NORTHAMPTON TWP., Pa. - A fundraiser in Bucks County was held in memory of a young woman who died far too young.

The "Hope-a-Thon" dance marathon is a yearly event at Villa Joseph Marie High School in Northampton Township.

This year it has taken on some extra meaning.

It is in honor of former student Maria Middleton, one of the founders of the dance marathon. Maria died in 2020 at the age of 18 after a battle with cancer.

All of the proceeds will go to the "Think Hope Foundation," created in Maria's name.

"We're here to relay her message of hope and light in the world.  You walk into our gym, and it's just, immediately a smile is brought onto your face.  Just kind of bringing that happy energy,"  said high school junior Julia Cassidy.

The Hope-A-Thon dance marathon started at 8 a.m. Friday. It ends at 7 p.m.

Maria was the sister of Kim Davidow, a former reporter for 69 News: Berks Edition.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.