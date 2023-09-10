E. PIKELAND TWP., Pa. — Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante was spotted late Saturday night in northern Chester County, Pennsylvania State Police said.

According to state police, Cavalcante has changed his physical appearance and is now clean-shaven. He was seen on a home security camera in East Pikeland Township wearing a yellow/green hoodie, black baseball hat, green prison pants and white shoes.

State police initially noted that Cavalcante is operating "an unknown vehicle possibly white in color," but confirmed just before 8 a.m. Saturday that he is operating a 2020 White Ford Transit van with Pennsylvania license plate ZST8818.

The van has a refrigeration unit on top and was reported stolen by Baily's Dairy, a West Chester dairy farm.

The sighting comes after Chester County authorities — with help from state police and the FBI — confined their search area to near Longwood Gardens, a 1,083-acre property in Kennett Square Borough that has remained closed since Thursday. Cavalcante was spotted twice there on Friday, but Phoenixville is located more than 20 miles northeast of that search area.

Cavalcante, who is serving a life sentence for killing his ex-girlfriend in 2021, escaped from Chester County Prison on Thursday, Aug. 31. He is also wanted for a separate 2017 murder in his native Brazil.

The Associated Press reported Friday that the prison guard on watch during Cavalcante's escape has been fired.