NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Authorities in Bucks and Montgomery counties said they have dismantled a gun trafficking organization that was led by a 20-year-old man and put nearly three dozen guns on the street.

The counties' district attorneys announced Thursday the arrests of five men, including the alleged leader, on charges related to the straw purchases and illegal transfer of firearms. A sixth man is still being sought.

The suspects were identified as its leader, Clayton Robinson, 20; his brothers, Julian Robinson, 31, and Kenneth Robinson, 18, all of Glenside, Montgomery County; Maurice Baker IV, 23, of Bristol, Bucks County, who purchased 12 firearms for the organization; Brett Portner, 22, of Jenkintown, Montgomery County, who purchased five firearms; and Joseph Lynch III, 25, of Carrollton, Georgia, who purchased 17 firearms, officials said.

Lynch remains at large.

Authorities said they began their joint investigation when Clayton Robinson was found to have had an illegal firearm, despite him being only 20 years old at the time. They said they then began tracking the multiple purchases of firearms by Baker, Portner, and Lynch through the electronic record of sale (EROS) system and through hard copies of ATF and Pennsylvania State Police forms at gun stores.

The transactions were identified as "straw purchases," which is when a person with a clean background buys firearms specifically on behalf of another person to conceal the gun's true ownership, officials said.

"Straw purchases and the sale of those guns to people who cannot legally buy their own firearm is dangerous to the safety of all of our communities, especially when the guns have obliterated serial numbers as these guns did," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said in a news release. "Gun trafficking is a significant threat to public safety and should concern every law-abiding citizen."

Once Clayton Robinson took possession of the firearms, he used a power tool to illegally remove their serial numbers, according to the law enforcement authorities, who said that they also learned he was selling "switches," which is slang for kits that convert semiautomatic handguns to fully automatic.

"These defendants were acting together with the sole purpose of making money by putting firearms in the hands of people who cannot lawfully buy and possess guns, in effect arming criminals and in particular arming criminals with firearms capable of firing many, many bullets in a very short amount to time," Steele said.

Of the 34 illegally-purchased firearms that were identified by the investigation, only six have been recovered, officials said.