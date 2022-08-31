E. WHITELAND TWP., Pa. - A developer of data centers has acquired more than 100 acres in Chester County, where it will develop data centers that will cover more than 2 million square feet.

The company, fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty, also known as 1547, said East Whiteland Township has approved the construction of two centers of about 1 million square feet each.

Another 5 million square feet could be developed on adjacent land, according to a statement from the Matawan, New Jersey-based company.

Data centers house computers and storage systems.

Tax incentives played a role in the location, according to Charles Lyddane, managing partner of Green Fig Land Company, which worked with 1547 on the land acquisition.

"We at Green Fig have spent three years working with the legislature to enact a bill to eliminate the sales tax on data center equipment in Pennsylvania," Lyddane said.

The Chester County site has access to 150 megawatts of power with more to be added, he said.

Lyddane also said the site has "no tornadoes or floods." Tornadoes are rare in the county but have been recorded.

Demand for data center space is growing at an exponential rate, J. Todd Raymond, chief executive officer of 1547, said in the statement. He said customers of the company's "flagship" center in Orangeburg, New York, include Fortune 100 companies.

1547 Critical Systems Realty operates in North America and Europe, according to the statement, which says Green Fig has developed office, industrial and adult-living facilities in Pennsylvania, Texas, Illinois, Arizona and Florida.