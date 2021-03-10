QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Quakertown native Col. Craig Maceri has made a big sacrifice during the COVID-19 crisis.
"I do feel that sense of pride that comes with serving a bigger purpose, something bigger than myself," Col. Maceri said.
Since March, Col. Maceri has been serving with the National Guard in Rhode Island. He is Commander of the Rhode Island National Guard's Joint Task Force Guardian. The task force has been coordinating testing, contact tracing, and soon, will play a key role in the vaccine rollout too.
"This is kind of the point that both of my career paths are intersecting," Col. Maceri said.
Maceri has worked in vaccine development for Merck the last 20 years.
He's been with the National Guard for more than 20 years, following active duty with the Army. His career with the military started with West Point, where his daughter Lizzie is now a cadet.
"Growing up having my dad being a part of the Army, I knew what it was going to be like. I also had that deep sense of country and honor that comes with this occupation," said Lizzie Maceri.
"It's something special when you have one of your kids say 'this is what I want to do,''' Col. Maceri said.
It was extra special then when Maceri learned another one of his daughters would be following in his footsteps too.
His daughter Emily, currently a senior at Quakertown High School, was recently accepted into the program.
"It was definitely an inspiration for me to follow in their footprints," said Emily Maceri. "I feel like when people think of us, they think Army."
Bill Harner, Superintendent for Quakertown, graduated from the U.S. Military Academy in 1978 and later returned as a faculty member. He helped both girls prepare for West Point. Now, he's hoping to persuade their youngest sister, who's currently in ninth grade, to follow suit.
"My final objective is to have a hat trick here," Harner said.
Either way, Col. Maceri may one day find himself outranked in his own home.
"I think it would be awesome if one day they outranked me and I saluted them," Col. Maceri said.
"I mean that would be really cool if that did happen," said Emily Maceri.