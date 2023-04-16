CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. - David's Bridal, a national retailer that has its headquarters in Montgomery County, may cut more than 9,000 jobs as it prepares for a sale or "winddown" of some or all of its business.

The business said Monday morning it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, but that stores will remain open and it will fulfill all orders without delay.

David's Bridal remained open through a bankruptcy proceeding in 2018 that resulted in a financial restructuring and reduced debt.

In a WARN notice filed with Pennsylvania's Department of Labor and Industry on Friday, the Conshohocken-based company said 9,236 jobs may be affected nationally. It did not provide a specific number for Pennsylvania. WARN stands for Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act Notice, which requires employers to advise communities and workers of certain closings and mass layoffs.

David's Bridal has a store in Whitehall Township. Lehigh County, and its Pennsylvania WARN notice mentions 15 locations statewide, including Bucks and Montgomery counties.

A WARN notice filed in Colorado contains more details. David's Bridal is considering options including "a sale as a going concern, a sale of certain assets and intellectual property, and a potential winddown of some or all of the business ... "

Layoffs and closings "will likely occur" at all company locations, according to the Colorado notice. Twelve Pennsylvania locations are listed.

Nationally, the most job cuts would be for stylists, with 3,597 listed.

David's Bridal operates more than 300 stores in the U.S., Canada, U.K. and it has franchise locations in Mexico. The business remained open during the bankruptcy proceeding of 2018-2019.