COLMAR, Pa. – It’s not unusual when one company buys another that, initially, the buyer undergoes some financial indigestion. That doesn’t seem to be the case though with Dorman Products, Inc., a leading supplier to the automotive aftermarket industry.
During the 2021 third quarter, Dorman completed its acquisition of Dayton Parts, a complementary acquisition that accelerates Dorman’s heavy-duty growth strategy. To fund the acquisition, the company used borrowings of $252 million under its new $600 million revolving credit facility and $102 million of cash on hand.
In return, Dorman received a nice bump in sales growth over the previous year, even when Dayton Parts sales were removed from the equation. The acquisition did have a small impact on selling, general and administrative expenses, which in turn impacted gross profit margin but the impact on operating margin as a percentage of sales was negligible.
Like many American companies, Dorman experienced other headwinds in the quarter as a product of the pandemic. The company said it faced broad-based inflationary impacts due to global transportation and logistics constraints. It expects to pass along price increases that will largely offset inflationary impacts going forward.
CEO Remarks
Kevin Olsen, Dorman’s president and chief executive officer, stated, “Our strong, long-standing relationships with our suppliers and logistics partners, combined with the deep experience of our Contributors located both in the U.S. and abroad, gives us confidence in our ability to successfully manage through this market volatility.”
“I am particularly pleased that our business continues to show strong consistent growth as demonstrated by net sales for the nine months ended September 2021 growing 16% year over year, excluding Dayton Parts.”
Olsen sees the fundamentals of the underlying aftermarket industry remaining strong, with robust customer demand across all channels. New product launches have increased by 45% year to date as compared to the same period last year, according to Olsen.
Third Quarter Financial Results
Quarterly net sales in the third quarter of 2021 were $348.4 million, up 16% as compared to net sales of $300.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. The strong net sales performance in the quarter reflected robust customer demand across all product channels underpinned by the addition of Dayton Parts. Year-over-year net sales growth, excluding Dayton Parts, was 7% as compared to the third quarter of 2020 and 26% as compared to the third quarter of 2019.
Gross profit was $116.9 million in the third quarter of 2021, or 33.5% of net sales, compared to $107.8 million, or 35.9% of net sales for the same quarter last year. Adjusted gross margin was 34.4% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 36.6% in the same quarter last year. Dorman claimed pricing increases implemented to pass through the increased costs had no added profit and consequently will result in a lower gross margin percentage.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were $72.7 million, or 20.9% of net sales, in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $63.0 million, or 21.0% of net sales, in the same quarter last year. The year-over-year decrease in SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales in the quarter was primarily due to leverage from the increase in net sales, partially offset by wage and benefits inflation.
Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $33.1 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, compared to $34.3 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income in the third quarter of 2021 was $37.6 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, compared to $36.8 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter.
Guidance
The company has revised its previous guidance of full year net sales growth to now be from 19% - 22%, while its full year adjusted diluted EPS guidance remains unchanged, at $4.56 - $4.80 per diluted share. Dorman’s guidance includes the impact of the Dayton Parts acquisition but excludes any potential impacts from future acquisitions or further possible government-mandated shutdowns or supply chain disruptions caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Commented Olsen, “Our updated guidance reflects our expectations for our performance given our results year to date, visibility into the remainder of the year, and our belief that the automotive aftermarket industry dynamics will remain strong throughout the remainder of 2021.”
About Dorman Products
For over 100 years, Dorman Products (NASDAQ” DORM) has been in the automotive aftermarket business, releasing over 80,000 replacement products. Headquartered in Colmar, Montgomery County, Dorman is a global organization covering both light duty and heavy-duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from under hood to under car, and from hardware to complex electronics.