QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania state officials have new rules about the types of weapons that can be used for hunting at four state parks.

At three of the parks, Nockamixon, Evansburg,and Marsh Creek, hunters can only use muzzleloaders, shotguns and bows and arrows.

At White Clay Creek Preserve, only muzzleloaders and bows and arrows are allowed.

More powerful center-fire and rim-fire rifles and handguns are no longer allowed for hunting at the four parks.

Officials with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources say it's all about visitor safety.

Full text of the policy has been posted to the PA Bulletin website.

“DCNR’s state parks staff have worked earnestly with key stakeholders to develop new firearms restrictions to increase public safety, while continuing to provide opportunities for those who hunt at state parks,” said State Parks Director John Hallas. “We expect all parties to adhere to rules and regulations while visiting state parks and recreation areas to ensure the health and safety of our visitors.”

DCNR offers the following guidance for those hunting at state parks:

Hunters should use extreme caution with firearms at all times. Other visitors use the park during hunting seasons.

Firearms and archery equipment used for hunting may be uncased and ready for use only in authorized hunting areas during hunting seasons.

In areas not open to hunting or during non-hunting seasons, firearms and archery equipment shall be kept in the owner's car, trailer, or leased campsite.

Hunting is only permitted in designated areas during designated times at state parks. The parks will update the public on the new guidelines through PA Bulletin, alerts on the park websites and social media, as well as onsite signage and bulletin board postings. Questions about the new regulations may be directed to ra-park-operations@pa.gov, 717-787-6640 or (800) 654-5984 (TDD users).

Many areas in the commonwealth’s 121 state parks are open to hunting, offering a variety of game species and habitats. People can visit DCNR’s website for more information about hunting at state parks and forests.