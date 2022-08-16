QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania is home to 121 state parks.

Spread across the 67 counties, visitors can enjoy hiking trails, fishing, camping, and much more. But in between nature's picturesque habitat lies the potential for danger.

"There's always going to be an inherent danger for non-hunters during hunting season," said Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub.

Weintraub has seen the consequences first hand. He was the prosecutor in the case against Kenneth Heller, the Bucks County man who back in 2020 said he mistakenly killed 18-year-old Jason Kutt while hunting.

Weintraub says Jason's parents pushed for change to increase safety. Thanks in part to those efforts, Pennsylvania state officials put new weapons rules in place at four state parks in Southeastern Pennsylvania.

At Evansburg, Marsh Creek and Nockamixon, hunters can only use muzzleloaders, shotguns, and bows and arrows. At White Clay Creek Preserve, only muzzleloaders and bows and arrows are now allowed.

Powerful center-fire and rim-fire rifles and handguns are no longer allowed for hunting at those parks.

Full text of the policy has been posted to the PA Bulletin website.

"I think this is a great first start," Weintraub said.

Weintraub says he thinks more can be done, but believes the new rules from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will hopefully save a life.

"This will at the very least make it a little more difficult for somebody to get injured. And certainly, it's a great way to honor Jason's legacy so that he was not killed in vain," Weintraub said.