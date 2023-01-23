A new debate is brewing in the Central Bucks School District.

This time it's over the balance of power on the school board. The board recently voted to redraw the voting districts, but some say the new map heavily favors Republicans. Those accusations of gerrymandering came from the school board's Nov. 15 meeting, where they approved the new map.

Advocates have drawn up a different map and are planning to have the debate in front of a judge. The result could decide who controls school district policy for the next 10 years.

At the meeting on Nov. 15, former school board member Tracy Suits was the only speaker to address the board about their new voting district map, bringing with her a different map she created.

"I ask that you consider this counter proposal," said Suits from the podium.

But the board did not consider her proposal, instead voting to approve the map they already had. Board Member Tabitha Dell'Angelo said she had faith in their version.

"I truly believe with all my heart that this, what's been offered is, was an attempt at being fair and just trying to do what's necessary," said Dell'Angelo in the meeting.

We talked with Suits at her home in Chalfont on Monday. She believes the board-approved map disenfranchises voters.

"The geographic gerrymandering is very obvious because there are municipalities that are split up in odd ways. Precincts that are barely connected," said Suits.

Those odd splits include her own neighborhood.

"People who live just a few houses away from me are in New Britain Township. They would move to a different voting region," said Suits.

But more concerning for Suits is that the board's map creates nine new districts, seven of which would lean Republican.

"Our district as a whole is about a 51-49 Republican/Democrat split, so a 7-2 advantage in the voting regions doesn't reflect that," said Suits.

But Suits' biggest concern is that the board's map moves around 6,000 voters into new precincts, changing their election day from later this year to 2025.

"I cannot imagine in good conscience knowing that you are removing someone's right to vote when there's an alternative that doesn't have to be that way," said Suits.

At the meeting on Nov. 15, Board Solicitor Jeffery Garton said he didn't believe there was a way to redistrict without moving people.

"For that theory to work, you could never make any changes, because obviously, if you made any changes, people would fall within that category," said Garton at the meeting.

But Suits said she has a way: Change the number of districts from nine to three, with three board members per region.

"They are still reflective of that 51-49 in each of the three regions individually," said Suits.

She's working with a new organization, called CBSD Fair Votes, collecting signatures at events like the protest in front of Central Bucks East High School last week to get their map in front of a judge.

In reporting this story, we reached out to the Chair of the School Board, Dana Hunter, and the Board Solicitor, Jeffery Garton, but we didn't hear back. Suits tells us she already has more than 1,500 signatures, more than enough to submit her map to the Court of Common Pleas. She plans to do that by the end of the month, and then a judge will decide to use her map, the board's map, or if they need to go back to the drawing board.