COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. – The debate in the Perkiomen Valley School District about the appropriateness of curriculum and resource materials used in schools will continue for another month. That was the conclusion of the school board policy committee at a meeting Tuesday night in the Perkiomen Valley High School library.
Two policies were discussed. One, which changed policy language to indicate "curriculum materials" as opposed to "textbooks," moved quickly and will be revised to add back mentions of violence in addition to sexual content, as inappropriate. School administration will revise the policy for presentation at the next policy committee meeting.
The policy regarding resource materials proved to be more problematic. The concerns expressed continue to be related to "sexual content" and how to inform parents of such content, as well as what system to have in place to avoid children having access to the content. The system of restricting access affords parents the opportunity to opt out their child from accessing a particular book, the school administration noted.
The administration also says the policy strengthens the selection process when books are recommended for purchase by encouraging district staff to consult a variety of published reviews and to collaborate with district office administrators in making recommendations.
Committee members grappled over several issues with the policy. They considered whether the system should be based on parents opting in or out.
They also discussed what legal basis would support the policy from among the Miller Test, which is the primary legal test that determines whether expression constitutes obscenity; the U.S. Supreme Court decision in the Pico case; or Pennsylvania state statutes.
Policy committee members also brought up considerations about whether the policies should be reevaluated or challenged, how they would handle implied sexual content and what is considered age appropriate.
After more than an hour's discussion, Superintendent Barbara Russell agreed to have administration work on revisions for presentation at the next policy committee meeting.
Security policies
In other news, the school district is considering adding school police officers to its safety and security team.
Russell outlined three policies that apply to school security. One pertains to the details of school security on a daily basis, including use of force guidelines.
The second goes into more specifics about what school police do and how they do it, while the third describes the type of school security personnel and includes school police officers.
The policy committee requested minor changes to each policy to be presented at next month's policy committee meeting.