We are just four days away from Super Bowl 57. Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs fans have descended upon Arizona.

The Super Bowl may be yet to be decided, but the Eagles are already beating the Chiefs in something.

The official NFL fan store at the Phoenix convention center tells us Eagles fans are outbuying the Chiefs and it's not even close, which doesn't surprise shopper Susan Langenstein of Doylestown.

"No, we're so dedicated," she said.

And she's grabbing some souvenirs herself, and there's quite a selection.

The giant store sells everything Super Bowl, most of it exclusive. It also boasts a video wall for selfies, making it an interactive shopping experience.

Philly natives were a bit shocked to hear Eagles fans were cleaning the place out.

"A little surprised. We're usually looking for a discount," one customer said.