PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A federal judge in Philadelphia has rejected a defense motion to dismiss a corruption case mid-trial against powerful labor leader Johnny "Doc" Dougherty and city Councilman Bobby Henon.
The case now moves to the defense phase after four weeks of prosecution evidence that included wiretapped phone calls.
Prosecutors said Dougherty kept Henon in a $70,000-a-year union job so he could influence Henon's work at City Hall.
Defense lawyers have denied any undue influence.
The judge on Tuesday did agree to drop charges against Dougherty linked to an alleged bribe involving a set of new windows for Henon's chief of staff.
Dougherty has led the 5,000-member International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 98 since 1993 and more recently took the helm of the city's Building Trades Council, with 70,000 members.
In 2011, Local 98 was tied to a Pennsylvania attorney general's office investigation of former Reading Mayor Vaughn Spencer's campaign finances.
That investigation was sparked by a $30,000 contribution from the union to the Spencer campaign on Nov. 4, 2011, four days before the general election. That same day, Nov. 4, the Spencer campaign contributed $10,000 each to the campaigns of two men running for Philadelphia City Council.
The outcome of that investigation was never made public, but Spencer was indicted and found guilty seven years later on unrelated charges of bribery, honest services wire fraud and conspiracy. He's serving an eight-year prison sentence.