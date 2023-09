SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. — Police in Springfield Township, Bucks County, are attempting to identify a man accused of stealing an ECM computer from a Freightliner truck.

The theft occurred on Springfield Street and was committed by a man in a blue TaylorMade golf hat, according to police.

Police noted that the man "definitely knew what he was doing, and this was not the first time he struck."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Spring Township Police Department at (215) 328-8523.