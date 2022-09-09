NEW HOPE, Pa. -- Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn joined the Friends of Delaware Canal to celebrate the Delaware Canal State Park Towpath as Pennsylvania’s 2022 Trail of the Year.

“We are delighted to honor this diverse, historic trail as Pennsylvania’s 2022 Trail of the Year and are pleased to celebrate the multitude of outdoor recreation opportunities it provides,” Dunn said. “This trail and the Delaware Canal corridor continue to be a destination for so many people looking to spend time outdoors. I am hopeful that even more people become aware of this wonderful area and seek out this gem of a trail because of today’s celebration.”

The 58.9-mile Delaware Canal State Park Towpath passes through 18 municipalities in Bucks and Northampton counties.

The towpath, where the mules once trod pulling canal boats along the Delaware Canal, provides a level trail for walking, jogging, biking and horseback riding.

“The Friends of Delaware Canal are proud to celebrate Delaware Canal Towpath as Pennsylvania’s 2022 Trail of the Year,” said Michael Ginder, executive director of the Friends of Delaware Canal. “The towpath has much to offer with a rich history and has seen an increase in visitors the past couple of years as more and more individuals spend time outdoors. The Trail of the Year recognition will allow the Friends to build on that increased visitor momentum as well as bolster the work we do to ensure the towpath trail is usable over its entire length.”

September is Pennsylvania Trails Month and DCNR encourages residents to get outside and spend time on a trail to help improve health and wellness.

Visit the Friends of the Delaware Canal website for more information about the organization.

Visit DCNR’s website for more information about Delaware Canal State Park.