MARPLE TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Delaware County say they've charged a pastor in the killing of a little girl 48 years ago.

83-year-old David Zandstra, who now lives in Georgia, is accused of killing Gretchen Harrington.

Harrington, who was just 8 years old, disappeared walking to bible school in Marple Township in 1975.

Her body was later found in Ridley Creek State Park.

Zandstra was a pastor at the church the little girl attended.