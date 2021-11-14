WEST ROCKHILL TWP., Pa. - Deliberations continue Monday in Bucks County in the trial of a man accused of shooting and killing two men during an annual camping trip.

Miles Jones, 42 is charged with criminal homicide in the October 2019 shootings.

It happened at Homestead Family Campgrounds in West Rockhill Township.

Prosecutors said the shooting happened after a dispute between Jones and his girlfriend. Authorities allege, Jones shot one man point blank in the heart, another in the back.

The defense attorney argues, Jones feared for his life and acted in self defense.

