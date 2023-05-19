HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. A 79-year-old dementia patient has been reported missing.

Douglas Ketcham walked away from his residence in the 100 block of Cranberry Circle of the Orchard Hill Development. He left the house at approximately 8 a.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023.

Mr. Ketcham walks with a cane. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a tan, Philadelphia Eagles hat.

If anyone sees Douglas Ketcham, please call the Hilltown Police at 215-453-6000 or 9-1-1 if the call is after business hours or the call is transferred to voice mail.