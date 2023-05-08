MILFORD TWP., Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is investigating an oil leak in Bucks County.

The issue was first reported Sunday night at a seemingly abandoned property in Milford Township.

According to the alert, home heating oil was released from an underground tank.

The DEP says it is investigating a release of home heating oil in that area.

Firefighters blocked off part of Portzer Road at Route 663, near the border of Milford and Richland townships, while crews investigated.

There's no word on how the leak could affect the surrounding community.