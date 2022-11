NEW HANOVER TWP., Pa. - The Der Belsnickel Craft show is back in Montgomery County Saturday.

It's the 51st year for the event in New Hanover Township at the New Hanover United Methodist Church.

The craft show starts at 10 a.m. Saturday morning and runs until 4 p.m.

It is one of The Boyertown Area Historical Society's biggest fundraisers.

The show is named after a Pennsylvania German folk character.

It first started in 1970 as a way to preserve and promote historic crafts.