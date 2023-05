HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - A detective in Bucks County is being hailed for much more than his detective work.

Hilltown Township Police exclaimed "Oh deer!," as the department shared photos of Detective Bell coming to the rescue of a deer in distress.

The deer was entangled in a wire fence.

Hilltown PD wrote on Facebook that Bell freed the deer and "was able to get back to his coffee before it got cold."