BEDMINSTER TWP., Pa. - Officials in Bucks County are still looking for the driver and any passengers of two vehicles they say were near Nockamixon State Park around the time of a fatal shooting last weekend.

Detectives want to speak with them as potential witnesses to the shooting, according to a news release from the Bucks County district attorney's office.

Jason A. Kutt, 18, was shot around 5:15 p.m. Saturday near the Old Ridge Road entrance to the park. He was pronounced dead early Monday.

This week, detectives were able to identify the driver of one of the three vehicles a witness said was parked or travelling on or near Old Ridge Road around the time of the shooting. The remaining two vehicles are a tan Chevy Blazer and a black Mercedes SUV, detectives said.

Detectives want to speak anyone who may have been in those two vehicles and anyone who may have been at the state park before 5:25 p.m. on Saturday.

Anyone with information, can contact the Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6868 or 215-340-8140, or they can send a tip at the CrimeWatch website.

