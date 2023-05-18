HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - They say all good things eventually come to an end. After 75 years, R&S Keystone Diner in Hilltown Township, Bucks County is closing its doors for good.

"For the most part I'm keeping it together but, you know, it's very bittersweet. It's a long time anticipated," said owner JoAnn Kerr. She's had the business for sale for three years but had been waiting for a buyer.

Her mother and father started the business in 1948 and she's been working there since she was 15.

"We all worked hard, my dad worked hard," Kerr said. "He didn't know how to cook and went in, and did it."

However, it's finally time to retire, and while regulars are happy for JoAnn, they're disappointed to see one of their favorites close.

"My three oldest children worked here. My son still works here part time," said lifelong regular Sue Benner, who started coming to R&S Keystone with her grandparents. "It's kind of an icon in the community."

"I think a lot of people in the community have been in here at some point in time," Benner said."The homemade soups will be missed by my whole family."

Although the building will remain, it's not going to remain a restaurant. Kerr says the building will become home to Weaver, Reckner & Reinhart Dental Associates, currently just a mile and a half down the road.

"I wish that somebody in the restaurant business had come along," Benner said.

For Kerr, while there have certainly have been tears, she says they've been filled with gratitude.

"Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart. You are what's made us been here for 75 years," Kerr said. "I just hope my mom and dad are proud of me."