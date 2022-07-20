DOUGLASS TWP., Pa. - Officials say an ambulance service in Montgomery County is back online after being suspended temporarily. Police say the decision to suspend service was made after firearms and ammunition were discovered at the facility.
Douglass Township officials say Gilbertsville Ambulance went offline over the weekend. It went back online on Tuesday around 11 a.m., said Manager Peter Hiryak of Douglass Township.
A release from Douglass Twp. Police says on Saturday that employees at Gilbertsville Ambulance reported being concerned for their safety after discovering multiple firearms and ammunition. The employees also told police about internal financial matters.
Police performed a search of the building and say no firearms or ammunition were found, but later discovered the items had been removed prior to the arrival of authorities.
The Ambulance Service has not filed a complaint with police about concerns over the internal financial matters, officials report.
Service to the area was temporarily covered by other ambulance services, including Boyertown and Bally.